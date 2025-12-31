GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (GMMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3367 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 167.6% increase from GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA GMMA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $21.60.
GammaRoad Market Navigation ETF Company Profile
