Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Price Performance
Shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Company Profile
