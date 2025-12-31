Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 31st

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (NYSEARCA:AIVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF alerts:

Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF (AIVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg AI Value Chain NR index. The fund is passively managed to invest in an equal-weighted portfolio of companies from around the globe engaged in cloud computing, AI hardware, and semiconductors. AIVC was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Bloomberg AI Value Chain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.