Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225.69 Thousand (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $225.69 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,847.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.97 or 0.00676411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.00590380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00013354 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,658,118 coins and its circulating supply is 82,657,947 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

