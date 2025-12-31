Ergo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225.69 Thousand (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $225.69 thousand worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003962 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,847.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.97 or 0.00676411 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.00590380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010222 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.00491286 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00087929 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00013354 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 82,658,118 coins and its circulating supply is 82,657,947 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.