Komodo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190.40 Thousand (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $190.40 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.00590380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,160,619 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

