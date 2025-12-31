Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $728.84 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $728.84 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.55 or 0.03369311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,935,272,269 coins and its circulating supply is 7,474,292,269 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

