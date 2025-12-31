Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 19,466 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 347.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,806 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,322,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

