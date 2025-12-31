Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Posts Earnings Results

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Agronomics had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Agronomics Stock Up 0.9%

LON:ANIC opened at GBX 6.40 on Wednesday. Agronomics has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals, as well as being fundamental to feeding the world’s expanding population.

