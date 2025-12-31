Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Posts Earnings Results

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.24) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Agronomics had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.
Agronomics Stock Up 0.9%
LON:ANIC opened at GBX 6.40 on Wednesday. Agronomics has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 and a 52 week high of GBX 9.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.47.
Agronomics Company Profile
