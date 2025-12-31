Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Loar comprises about 2.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Loar worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loar by 8,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period.

Get Loar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Loar Trading Up 0.4%

Loar stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.Loar’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.