CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Acquired by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for approximately 3.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,493,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter worth $110,562,000. Munro Partners lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 142.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,809,000 after acquiring an additional 420,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,030,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 102,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $8,771,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 185,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,795,939.30. This represents a 35.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $22,320,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,587,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,582,391 in the last three months.

CoreWeave Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CRWV opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion and a PE ratio of -50.97.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 price target on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.