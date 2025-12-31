Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,598,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,718,000 after buying an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,493,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

DFAT stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

