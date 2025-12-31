Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Nextpower comprises 5.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Nextpower worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextpower in the second quarter valued at about $998,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextpower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 157,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares in the company, valued at $57,039,228.96. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,967.45. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,979. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nextpower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nextpower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.35. Nextpower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

