Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stock Position Trimmed by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises approximately 8.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,289,000 after buying an additional 4,478,741 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after acquiring an additional 604,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.17.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 90,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,080,418 shares in the company, valued at $301,015,680.42. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock worth $87,409,540 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

