JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.5761 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

