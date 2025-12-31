Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,965 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.7% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $47,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

