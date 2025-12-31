Renaissance Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZK

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the quarter. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZK. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $2,550,000. MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $227,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 130,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at about $944,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.14. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ZK) is a premium electric vehicle (EV) brand established by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. Headquartered in China, ZEEKR specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of intelligent electric mobility solutions. The company takes a vertically integrated approach, overseeing everything from vehicle architecture and software development to production and after-sales service.

Built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, ZEEKR’s product lineup blends performance, connectivity and premium craftsmanship.

