Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,422,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $217,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:T opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.