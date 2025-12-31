Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Tempus AI makes up 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEM. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,443 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the first quarter valued at $22,130,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,620,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 1,747.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 413,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 153,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,341.76. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 676 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $51,071.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,573.60. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 932,832 shares of company stock valued at $71,324,324 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TEM opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

