Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $180,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.
- Positive Sentiment: Storage and memory names were among 2025’s top S&P 500 performers, helping index-level returns and supporting ETF inflows into broad-market products like VOO. Storage and memory stocks lead S&P 500 gains in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses highlight ongoing S&P momentum and retail/ETF inflows as a potential tailwind for 2026, which could sustain demand for VOO if flows continue. Will the Ongoing Market Rally Continue in 2026? ETFs in Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Quiet premarket action ahead of holidays means lower volume and more volatile headline-driven moves; that can exaggerate VOO swings without signaling a structural change. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Quiet Ahead of Holiday
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary that markets are “propped” by S&P internals raises questions about durability but doesn’t point to an imminent reversal — a watch item for ETF investors. David Rosenberg Says Markets Are Propped Up by the S&P 500 and What That Means for 2026
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures turned red on New Year’s Eve as hopes for a year-end “Santa rally” faded, pressuring broad-index ETFs including VOO. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade—Investors Await Initial Jobless Claims Report
- Negative Sentiment: The S&P 500 fell for a third session as investor sentiment cooled (Fear & Greed index drifting), which dampens short-term demand for broad-market ETFs. S&P 500 Falls For Third Session: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Neutral Zone
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn a divided Federal Reserve policy outlook in 2026 could increase volatility and create headwinds for index returns, raising macro risk for VOO holders. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
