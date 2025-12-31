Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $180,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Shares of VOO opened at $631.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.55. The stock has a market cap of $786.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $636.08.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.