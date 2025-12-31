Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,472,002 VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF $UBND

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,472,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,658,000. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 8.42% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 779,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.1634 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

