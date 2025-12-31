Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 85,643 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,643 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Vega Investment Solutions boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,333.72. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,852. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

