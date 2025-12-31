Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 47,301 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $21,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

