Merit Financial Group LLC Has $58.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,833,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,711 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $58,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHG opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.