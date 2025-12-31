Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $760.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

