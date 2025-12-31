Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 401,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,668,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 2.59% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 414,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.