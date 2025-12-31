Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 46,152 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,152 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,710,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,893,000 after buying an additional 234,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.