Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,619 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

