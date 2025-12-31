Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,619 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $42,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Key Stores Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large, unusual call buying in IAU suggests bullish positioning and potential inflows into the ETF; traders bought 11,411 call options (about 26% above typical daily call volume). iShares Gold Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume
- Positive Sentiment: Macro bets on Fed rate cuts and elevated safe?haven demand are underpinning gold around $4,300+, which supports IAU’s NAV and investor interest. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Cuts Fuel $4,400 Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Large bank and house forecasts that see materially higher gold prices over 2026 (e.g., UBS scenario for multi?thousand dollar gold) support longer?term demand for gold ETFs. UBS sees $5,000 gold by Q3 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical action is mixed — gold recently tested the 20?day moving average and bounced, so short?term direction depends on whether that support holds. Key Battle at 20?Day Average Support
- Neutral Sentiment: Market liquidity is thin around the holidays, so price moves (and ETF flows) may be amplified but less reliable until normal volume returns. Gold Recovers Early — Low Holiday Volume
- Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking and a sharp one?day selloff earlier this week show risk of a deeper correction (analysts point to targets near $4,041 if technical traps unwind), which could reduce short?term demand for IAU. Gold Market Breakdown Eyes $4,041 Target
- Negative Sentiment: Some strategists expect a period of correction or consolidation into Q1 2026 as central?bank policy and high rates remain an offset to the rally—this could cap ETF inflows. Gold Edges Higher; Prices Likely to Correct
- Negative Sentiment: Federal Reserve minutes showing continued focus on inflation would be a headwind for gold (and thus IAU) if they raise the chance of prolonged tighter policy. Fed Minutes: Focus on Inflation
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
