Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,361 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

