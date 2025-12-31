iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,998,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,168 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $689.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $694.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

