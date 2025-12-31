Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $184,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,872.04. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,585 shares of company stock valued at $56,223,739. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI momentum: Analysts and commentators point to a renewed AI-led growth story (Gemini adoption, model upgrades) that strengthens search economics and monetization pathways. This narrative is driving investor enthusiasm. Google’s AI Renaissance (Growth Story is Far from Over)
- Positive Sentiment: Cloud strength and fundamentals: Google Cloud reported >30% growth in recent commentary and continues to accelerate, supporting revenue diversification beyond ads. Ranking the Best “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / momentum: MarketBeat and others flagged Alphabet as one of the most-upgraded names with mean price-target upside (~20% at some bulls), which tends to draw flows and support the stock. The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks from 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / positioning narrative: Coverage notes Alphabet has outperformed peers in 2025 and is being re-priced as an AI/cloud play; some see recent dips as buying opportunities while others warn upside may be partially priced in. Alphabet Stock is Starting to Get Cheap Again After Dipping in December
- Neutral Sentiment: Infrastructure/energy considerations: Reports highlight Alphabet’s growing data?center power needs and recent moves to secure renewable energy and projects—important operationally but longer?dated for direct EPS impact. Google buys renewable energy project developer Intersect
- Negative Sentiment: High AI CapEx scrutiny: Several pieces warn hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure is large and could pressure free cash flow and margins in the near term, a risk investors are watching. Buy Stock in the Mag 7 Hyperscalers or Are They Spending Too Much?
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise: Reports about DOJ probes and other policy scrutiny add an element of regulatory risk that can weigh on sentiment if escalated. Trump’s Justice Department probes Google
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOGL opened at $313.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
