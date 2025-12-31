Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.3750.

VNDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $415.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 39.70%.The firm had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on sleep-wake regulation, mood disorders, and movement disorders. Vanda’s mission is to address unmet medical needs by advancing novel molecules through clinical trials and regulatory review.

Vanda's flagship commercial product is Hetlioz (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist approved by the U.S.

