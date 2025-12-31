Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declines By 15.7%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,510,137 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 6,537,654 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,104,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $240,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,140.55. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $297,581.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853.50. This represents a 95.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 205,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,609 in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 124.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.05.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

