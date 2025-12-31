Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,265,313 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 2,690,380 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,845,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,845,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, insider George Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,128.17. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,983.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,229,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 0.3%

Five Below stock opened at $188.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $192.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

