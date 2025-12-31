Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 101,461 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 120,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $740,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ERX stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

