Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,378,765 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 1,632,285 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,439 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.1 days.

Banco Santander Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDRF opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander is a Spanish multinational financial institution founded in 1857 and headquartered in Santander, Spain. Over more than 160 years of operation, the bank has evolved into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, combining its historical roots with a strategy focused on international expansion and technological innovation.

The company’s core activities span retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and private banking. Santander offers a full suite of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, insurance solutions, wealth management, and leasing and factoring services.

