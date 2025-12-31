DigiByte Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $106.04 million and $1.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003962 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,847.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.97 or 0.00676411 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.00590380 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010222 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.00491286 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00087929 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00013354 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,076,715,966 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
