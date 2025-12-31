Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $82.05 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88,847.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.97 or 0.00676411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.00590380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.50 or 0.00491286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00013354 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The official message board for Siacoin is sia.tech/blog. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.