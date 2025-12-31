Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAK. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander lowered Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Braskem stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Braskem has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Braskem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 607.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 226,467 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $532,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Braskem by 145.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) is a leading integrated petrochemical company based in São Paulo, Brazil, and holds the distinction of being the largest thermoplastic resins producer in Latin America. The company operates across the entire value chain, from feedstock sourcing and polymer production to distribution and recycling. Braskem’s comprehensive approach to petrochemical manufacturing enables it to serve a diverse set of end markets with a broad portfolio of products.

Braskem’s core product lines include polypropylene, polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are used in industries such as packaging, automotive, construction and electrical & electronics.

