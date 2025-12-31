Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. (NASDAQ:NKLR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NKLR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Terra Innovatum Global S.R.L. in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Terra Innovatum Global N.V. is a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors. Terra Innovatum Global N.V., formerly known as GSR III Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
