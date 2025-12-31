Zacks Research Downgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Hold

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLKB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 137.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,774.80. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,615.34. This represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $690,834 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 215.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 68.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

