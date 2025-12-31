MARBLEX Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and approximately $309.99 thousand worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,308,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,513,433 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,308,302 with 265,513,433.15184576 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.06938174 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $320,951.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

