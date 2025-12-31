Casper (CSPR) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Casper has a total market capitalization of $58.85 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,713.82 or 0.99849551 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 14,206,958,368 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 14,206,211,091 with 13,721,474,265 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00436721 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $2,502,747.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

