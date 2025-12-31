Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Position Lessened by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,350 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 46,191.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 850,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 848,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,069,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $193.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.81. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

