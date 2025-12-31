VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases 56,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $71,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,472,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. The trade was a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,465 shares of company stock worth $3,804,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

