VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,959,000 after acquiring an additional 713,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5%

ABBV stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.27. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 496.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Erste Group Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

