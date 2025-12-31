Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,792 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 89.2% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $240.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

