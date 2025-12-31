Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Investec downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $44.12 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG grew its stake in Gold Fields by 19.7% in the second quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 4,511,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,260,000 after purchasing an additional 742,174 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 53.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,244.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 248,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 230,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

