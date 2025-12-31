MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,095 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 167,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 34.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.