Freedom Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Freedom Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,080 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,287 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freedom Financial Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

