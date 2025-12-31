Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Universal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $52.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Universal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm had revenue of $754.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.30 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 14.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) is a global agribusiness company primarily engaged in the procurement, processing and sale of leaf tobacco. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company sources cured leaf tobacco from key growing regions in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Universal serves major multinational tobacco manufacturers by providing a full range of services including inventory management, quality control and logistics support to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of tobacco leaf.

In addition to its core leaf tobacco operations, Universal offers integrated supply-chain services that encompass warehousing, distribution and ingredient sourcing for smokeless and novel tobacco products.

