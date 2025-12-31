Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 14,895 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $97.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

